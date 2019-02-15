YSAC to present ‘Time’ art show

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs Arts Council will present “Time” Saturday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, March 10.

“It’s time for our members to surprise and delight us,” a press release by the YSAC explaining the event said. “Can’t say what art or even what artists will be in the show but it’s always a wonderful show, jam packed with many different mediums and styles.”

The opening reception is slated for 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 and will feature art by YSAC members, refreshments and “Jazz for Valentines: A One-Night Stand for the Evening After” with Mitch Coleman on piano, J.R. Erb on bass and Ian Mortensen on drums. A performance is also scheduled on the last day of the “Time” show 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10 including T.S. Eliot, four quartets, an interpretation by actor John Fleming as well as musician Tucki Bailey.

The YSAC gallery is located at 111 Corey St. and is open 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.