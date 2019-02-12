FAHS ready for the new year

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Area Historical Society has several programs and activities planned in the coming months and is hoping additional individuals will attend some of the upcoming events and participate in the activities.

The FAHS annual membership meeting will take place 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at the Fairborn Senior Center.

Staff from the National Parks Service (NPS) will return in the spring months to present their findings of the ground penetrating survey conducted at the Old Osborn site near Skateland in 2018. This program will be sponsored by Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, NPS and FAHS. Details regarding the date and location will be forthcoming.

In other areas of business, Ann Armstrong-Ingoldsby is collecting memory stories — stories about growing up or spending time in Fairborn. These stories will eventually become part of a memory book. To submit a story, send it to ringoldsby@woh.rr.com.

Mary Parker Poole’s book, “The Fairborn Story” is still available. Contact Marti Riddle at mriddle1286@gmail.com. Donations for the book will benefit the FAHS.

If individuals have not renewed their membership or would like to become a member, send a check to FAHS, P.O. Box 1483, Fairborn, OH 45324. Individual membership is $10; business membership is $20. Individuals also bring their membership dues to the Jan. 20 program.