Nature’s Beauty: A Village Artisans’ show

YELLOW SPRINGS — Village Artisans Gallery in Yellow Springs is hosting Nature’s Beauty – A Members’ Art Show – in the lobby gallery through Feb. 11, 2019, during regular gallery hours.

Village Artisans member artists challenge themselves to create artwork – in many media – that addresses the theme of “Nature’s Beauty.” Come see what kind of art this theme inspires.

The Village Artisans Gallery has been a multi-media cooperative art gallery, since 1983.

The gallery is located at 100 Corry St. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12-5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information stop in or call 937-767-1209, email villageartisans.email@yahoo.com, or visit www.villageartisans.blogspot.com or www.facebook.com/villageartisans.