Winter Fairborn library programs

FAIRBORN — Programs for people of all ages are being planned in February at the Fairborn Community Library. The library is located at 1 E. Main St. Some programs require registration call 937-878-9383.

Baby and Me Story Time for ages 0-24 months, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, 15, 22. Enjoy short stories, songs, rhymes, lap bounces and more.

Rainbow Café, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 12. LGBTQ book discussions, crafts, games, and snacks.

Toddler Story Time for ages 24-36 months, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, 15, 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 12, 19, 26. Enjoy stories, finger-plays, singing, dancing and other activities.

Movie Night Friday, 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 1. Joining staff for a fun family movie.

Teen Sewing Club, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. Learn how to sew. The library will provide everything you need to begin sewing. Registration required.

DIY Tuesday: Teens & Tweens for ages 8-18, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 26. Feeling crafty? Get creative with this month’s do-it-yourself projects. Registration required.

Breakfast & Books Story Time for all ages, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. Interactive books and breakfast snack.

Heart of Darkness Book Club, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4. Discuss this month’s book and enjoy tasty snacks. Registration required.

B-W Greenway Sense of Place: North to Alaska Cruising in Inside Passage for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4. Breathtaking slides and fascinating facts from Tom Hissong, Onboard Naturalist for Holland America Alaskan cruise.

Homeschool Café for grades K-12, 12-1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5. Have lunch with other homeschoolers and enjoy a wide variety of activities. Registration required.

Girls Who Code, 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26. This nationally recognized organization highlights the need for women in STEM careers. Join us and become a girl who codes. Registration required.

Music Fundamentals for ages 2-6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6. Miss Stephanie teaches a variety of music concepts with fun activities incorporating rhythms, singing, and dancing. Registration required.

Graphic Novel Book Club, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. Teens meet monthly with friends to discuss graphic novels. Registration required.

Bookin & Cookin’ for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. Join us to discuss the book of the month. Newcomers are always welcome.

Fairborn Community Library’s Craft Thyme for ages 2-5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8 at Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, 2850 E. Centre Drive.

Creative Craft Hour: Geode Bath Bomb for adults, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Make wonderful geode bath bombs with JoAnn McKee.

Fairborn Writers Group for adults, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 23. A friendly community of writers who support each other’s writing goals.

Whovians, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Celebrate Doctor Who and enjoy crafts, games, and snacks. Registration required.

PJ Family Story Time, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 25. Wear pajamas, furry slippers, and bring your favorite stuffed animal.

Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 20, 27. Stories, art and craft projects, games and more.

Book Nuts Book Club for grades 3-5, 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. Meet with other kids to talk about books and enjoy snacks and activities. Registration required.

Chocolate Olympics, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. Join us in the library to celebrate all things chocolate. Registration required.

STEM Discoveries for ages 3-5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 21, 28. Join staff for Science/Technology, Engineering, and Math themed stories.

Lego Mania, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14. Spend an hour with friends and Legos.

Craft Hour for Families for ages 3-12 with adult, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Anne Breden leads this craft activity for families.

Craft Hour for Adults: Mesh Tubing Jewelry for adults, 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Join Anne Breden to make mesh tubing jewelry.

Gallifreyans Society for adults, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Join other adult fans of Doctor Who for conversations, crafts, and viewings.

Pizza and Pages Book Club for grades 6-8, 4-5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18. Enjoy pizza while discussing this month’s great book. Registration required.

Learn to Use a Drop Spindle for ages 15 and up, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19. Learn how to use a drop spindle to make your own yarn.

Read and Feed Book Club for grades 9-12, 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20. Enjoy pizza while we discuss great books. Registration required.

Cooking with a Multi-Cooker for adults, 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20. Brenda Sandman-Stover from the OSU extension will help you learn how to prepare quick and healthy meals for your family using a multi-cooker.

Bookworms Book Club for grades K-2, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21. Meet other beginning readers who love books, and enjoy crafts, games, and snacks. Registration required.

Friendly Knitters for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25. Beginner and experienced knitters gather to knit and chat.

Story Thyme for ages 2-5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 at Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, 2850 E. Centre Drive. Join Children’s Librarian at the Fresh Thyme Farmers Market for fun stories, songs, and crafts.

Mystery Book Discussion: Murder in the Garden for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27. Join staff to discuss Murder in the Garden also known as Across the Narrow Blue Line by Faith Martin.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.