Chamber music schedules season of events

YELLOW SPRINGS — Chamber Music in Yellow Springs has launched its 35th season, bringing a variety of captivating ensembles – “Old Friends, New Friends” – to audiences in the Miami Valley.

CMYS will present concerts Sundays, Jan. 27 and March 10, concluding with the Annual Competition for Emerging Professional Ensembles on April 28.

All concerts take place at the First Presbyterian Church, 314 Xenia Ave.

The series continues 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 with “new friends” JACK Quartet, deemed “superheroes of the new music world” by the Boston Globe and “the go-to quartet for contemporary music, tying impeccable musicianship to intellectual ferocity” by the Washington Post. Dedicated to the performance, commissioning and spread of new string quartet music, JACK has won Lincoln Center’s Martin E. Segal Award and the CMA/ASCAP Award for Adventurous Programming.

The quartet has performed at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center in the USA, Wigmore Hall in the United Kingdom, and at major venues in Europe, Japan, Indonesia, Mexico, and Argentina. JACK teaches at a Vermont summer music festival for young players and has longstanding relationships with the University of Iowa String Quartet Residency program and the Boston University Center for New Music.

The fourth concert on Sunday, March 10. CMYS will host “new friends” Seraph Brass, a dynamic brass quintet drawing from a roster of America’s top female brass players. Committed to engaging audiences with captivating programming, Seraph Brass presents a diverse repertoire including original transcriptions, newly commissioned works, and well-known classics. The group has toured throughout the US, Mexico, and Europe.

Finally, the Annual Competition for Emerging Professional Ensembles will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28. As it did last year, this earlier concert time will enable all audience members to stay for the judges’ final decision – always highly anticipated, since the select chamber groups perform at the highest level.

Tickets and more information is available at www.cmys.org or by phoning 937-374-8800. Tickets are usually also available at the door.