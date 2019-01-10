CBC highlights Ohio Donor Month

DAYTON — Community Blood Center officially kicked-off the first state-wide celebration of January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month Jan. 4 with a call for more people to join a new generation of blood donors in 2019 and beyond.

CBC Chief Operating Officer Jodi Minneman thanked Rep. Steve Huffman of Miami County, an ER physician and lifetime blood donor, for sponsoring House Bill 252 to declare January “Blood Donor Awareness Month.” CBC gave proponent testimony before the House and Senate Health Committees and the bill was signed into law on Feb. 8, 2018.

“We’re here today to thank Steve Huffman and endorse the legislation’s stated goals,” said Minneman. “We want to raise awareness about the necessity of blood donations, to encourage more people to donate, and to honor all donors for helping save the lives of fellow Ohioans.”

Minneman also announced CBC’s top strategic goal for 2019 of identifying and recruiting more platelet and plasma donors. These blood components are critical for the care of trauma patients, cancer patients, transplant, and burn patients.

She emphasized the need for a new generation of donors to take the place of lifetime donors who are approaching an age when they many no longer be able to donate and might eventually need blood.

“We ask anyone who has never given blood to consider donating for the first time,” she said. “And if you are already a donor, consider giving one more time than you may have planned.”

Several honored guests of CBC spoke at the kick-off celebration, including Wendell Clark from Eaton, CBC’s all-time top donor with 683 lifetime donations as well as Katie Ellis from Kettering, CBC’s top female donor with 532 lifetime donations and more.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (or more, depending on height) and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

