Infrastructure improvements coming to new career center site

XENIA — The City of Xenia and the Greene County Vocational School District are working together to keep the new career center’s construction on schedule.

The two recently entered into a preliminary infrastructure development (PID) to allow for expedited roadway extension, and water and sewer improvement designs where the new school will be. The city and career center both need the aforementioned improvements. The city is looking to extend Innovation Way from Union Road to S.R. 68 across the land purchased by the GCCC and the career center needs the engineering plans to proceed with principal site design.

Under the agreement, according to City Manager Brent Merriman, the engineering will be completed per the city’s specs but on the career center’s timeline and the city will reimburse the career center up to $200,000 and take ownership of the plans.

Once the the design is completed and the location and costs for the improvements are known, the city and career center will negotiate an infrastructure development agreement regarding the construction of the improvements, including needed rights of way for the roadway and water and sewer, Merriman said.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

