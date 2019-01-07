Posted on by

Kittyhawk Pharmacy to offer new hours


Submitted photo The Kittyhawk pharmacy opened Nov. 13 across from the gas station in Area A. The $10 million facility includes upgrades like a modernized drive-thru lane, state-of-the-art dispensing equipment to enhance safety and improve efficiency and double the lobby and processing space.

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The 88th Medical Group Kittyhawk Pharmacy lobby will soon open for full prescription service during business hours

Beginning Monday, Feb. 4, the lobby will open for the service 8 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for prescription pick-up only. The Kittyhawk Pharmacy address is 2399 Oak Streetreet, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio 45433.

For more information and updates, visit the AFMS – Wright-Patterson – 88th Medical Group Facebook page or call the pharmacy at 937-257-1656.

