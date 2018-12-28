Art show honors late artist

YELLOW SPRINGS — The “As He Saw Us” art show, from the Yellow Springs Arts Council Permanent Collection and the Yellow Springs Arts and Culture Commission, features portraits of villagers by the late Alan Macbeth.

The show is running now through Jan. 12, 2019 at the John Bryan Community Gallery on the second floor of the John Bryan Center, 100 Dayton St.

“We want to honor him,” the Yellow Springs Arts Council wrote in a press release about the event. “He left us a magnificent legacy of an intentionally artistic building. It brings pleasure to all who walk past it and even more to those who stop to explore it.”