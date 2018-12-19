GMH continues tree traditon

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Volunteer Frieda Parks hangs an ornament on the “Tree of Lights” in the Greene Memorial Hospital lobby. The ornaments honor community members by name and raise funds for the hospital.

Ornaments are hung with blue ribbons for a living honoree; white, deceased and gold, a current service member or veteran. To honor a friend, checks made out to GMH Auxiliary can be dropped off at the information desk or mailed to Volunteer Coordinator Linda Richardson, Greene Memorial Hospital, 1141 N. Monroe Drive, Xenia 45385 with name and address of honoree. Donation of $5 suggested.

Per tradition, Frieda Parks and Carol Neely decorate the GMH tree.