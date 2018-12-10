Church hosting blue Christmas service

FAIRBORN — Trinity United Church of Christ in Fairborn is offering a Blue Christmas Service 6 p.m. Sunday Dec. 9.

For some people, the Christmas holiday season does not bring the joy and happiness that is advertised on television or in greeting cards. They may be facing a holiday after the death of a loved one or after a divorce. Perhaps they have been unable to have a child, or have suffered through an emotional trauma, or feel pressured and overwhelmed by holiday preparations. Perhaps they have lost a pet, a job, or just feel down.

Individuals who finds themselves feeling blue this season are invited to come to this service and join with fellow “blue” travelers to find the strength to carry on in spite of life’s hardships. If individuals know someone who is struggling through the holidays, bring them to this special service.

The church is located at 821 N. Central Ave. For more information call 937-878-5701.