St. Augustine hosts tyke shop

JAMESTOWN — St. Augustine Church Ladies will sponsor a Tyke Shop 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, 44 E. Washington St. Children ages 12 and under can shop in “secret” for gifts for their parents, grandparents, siblings etc. Volunteers will assist the children with selecting their presents and will then gift wrap the purchases. All gifts $1.25 each. There will also be a station set up for children to make a Christmas ornament.

While children are busy with shopping, parents and grandparents can shop at the bazaar. There will be coffee, hot chocolate and cookies available. For more information call 937-675-2601.