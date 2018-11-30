ECHS hosting tree lighting, shopping

ENON — The Enon Community Historical Society is hosting a visit with Santa and tree lighting, and is offering opportunities to help with holiday shopping.

The tree lighting and visit with Santa is slated for 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. The event will begin with caroling by the Greenon High School choral groups, followed by Santa’s arrival in a surprise vehicle. The tree lighting will take place soon after with the help of Enonite Martha Frock with M.C. Darryl Bauer.

After the tree is illuminated, attendees are invited to visit with Santa and enjoy refreshments.

Individuals can also browse the gift selection offered at the ECHS headquarters Mike Barry Research Center next door to the Enon Log House at 45 Indian Drive.

The Research Center features ECHS’s library of genealogy books and files, as well as local, area and Ohio histories.

Special features for gifts for friends and family include cat’s meows, wooden cutouts of local sites, local history playing cards, history book “Our Heritage: Enon, Ohio and Mad River Township,” booklets and postcards on Enon local history as well as t-shirts and sweatshirts.