Tickets available soon for holiday concert

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The United States Air Force Band of Flight will celebrate the holidays with a variety of classic holiday tunes during a performance 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

The United States Air Force Band of Flight, stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio presents more than 240 performances annually, providing quality musical products for official military functions and ceremonies as well as civic events and public concerts. Since its founding in 1942, the band has performed for presidents and vice presidents, visiting heads of state, cabinet officers, members of congress, U.S. and foreign military leaders, and millions of Americans and foreign citizens.

The concert on Dec. 15 will take place in the museum’s second building and last approximately 70-90 minutes. Due to the popularity of these free concerts, tickets are required and limited to four tickets per person. Public distribution will begin 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5. Requests made before this time will not be accepted.

Tickets may be obtained one of three ways. Beginning Nov. 5, requests can be made in person at the museum 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who cannot make it in person may request tickets by visiting www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/upcoming/events/ or by calling 937-904-9881. Those requesting tickets must provide their name, phone number, mailing address and the number of tickets they would like mailed to them. The tickets will be mailed beginning Tuesday, Nov. 13.