Village Artisans hosting ‘Joy in the World’

YELLOW SPRINGS — Village Artisans Gallery is hosting “Joy in the World,” – a members’ art show, in which attendees will challenge themselves to create artwork in any media that address “joy” as a theme.

The art will be on display Thursday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Dec. 30. An artists reception is slated for 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 in the lobby gallery, 100 Corry St.

Community members are invited to see what kind of art the theme of “joy” will inspire.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information visit the gallery, call 937-76701209, email village artisans.email@yahoo.com or visit www.villageartisans.blogspot.com.