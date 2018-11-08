November Fairborn library programs

FAIRBORN — Programs for people of all ages are being planned in November at the Fairborn Community Library. The library is located at 1 E. Main St. Some programs require registration call 937-878-9383.

Music Fundamentals for ages 2-6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7. Miss Stephanie teaches a variety of music concepts with fun activities incorporating rhythms, singing, and dancing. Registration required.

Financial Powers of Attorneys and More Class & Clinic for adults, 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 8. In this class, law professionals from Legal Aid of Western Ohio explain how to appoint a friend or family member to act as your financial Power of Attorney to assist with personal finances, paying bills, filing taxes, etc. Registration required.

Whovians, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Celebrate Doctor Who and enjoy crafts, games, and snacks. Registration required.

Creative Craft Hour: Mason Jar Oil Lamps for adults, 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 10. Join JoAnn McKee to make your ownmason jar oil lamp. Registration required.

Fairborn Writers Group for adults, 10:30 am. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, 24. Friendly community of writers who support each other’s writing goals.

Preschool Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays, Nov. 12, 19, 26 and Wednesdays, Nov. 14, 21, 28. Read-aloud stories, crafts and activities.

PJ Family Story Time, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 12, 26. Wear your pajamas and furry slippers and bring your favorite stuffed animal to the library to hear stories.

Board Game Night for grades 6-12, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12. Bring a game to share or use our variety of games. Snacks will be provided.

Girls Who Code, 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, 20, 27. This nationally recognized organization highlights the need for women in STEM careers. Registration required.

Book Nuts Book Club for grades 3-5, 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14. Meet with other kids to talk about books and enjoy snacks and activities. Registration required.

STEM Discoveries, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, 29. STEM-themed stories and activities for preschool children.

Make Cultured Vegetables with Casey Moninghoff for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. Make a delicious, nutritious side dish for your Thanksgiving table. Registration required.

Baby and Me Story Time for ages 0-24 months, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays, Nov. 16, 23, 30. Enjoy short stories, songs, rhymes and more.

Toddler Story Time for ages 24-36 months, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays, Nov. 16, 23, 30 and Tuesdays, Nov. 13, 20, 27. Enjoy stories, finger-plays, singing, dancing, and other activities.

Craft Hour for Families: Pine Cone Turkeys for ages 3-12 with adult, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. Anne Breden leads this craft activity for families. Registration required.

Gallifreyans Society for adults, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. Join other adult fans of Doctor Who to use our MakerSpace tools to create a special keepsake.

Pizza and Pages Book Club for grades 6-8, 4-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19. Enjoy pizza while discussing this month’s great book. Registration required.

Friendly Knitters for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26. Beginner and experienced knitters gather to knit and chat.

DIY Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27. Get creative with this month’s do-it-yourself projects. Registration required.

Fairborn Community Library’s Fresh Story Thyme for ages 2-5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28 at Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market, 2850 E. Centre Drive. Stories, songs, and crafts.

Mystery Book Discussion: Out of the Blues for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28. Discuss Out of the Blues by Trudy Nan Boyce.

Bookworms Book Club for grades K-2, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29. Meet other beginning readers who love books, and enjoy crafts, games, and snacks. Registration required.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.