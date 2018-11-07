Xenia teen dies after apparent stabbing

XENIA — A Xenia woman was charged with murder and felonious assault after a stabbing Nov. 3.

Tova Wallace-Lee, 21, is being held in the Greene County Jail on $200,000 bond after allegedly stabbing Tre’Ana Tarver, 19, during an altercation.

Officers were called to a fight in the 200 block of East Church St. around 11:15 p.m. where they found Tarver lying in the backyard of the residence with a stab wound to the chest, according to a release from the department. Tarver was transported to Greene Memorial Hospital by the Xenia Fire Division where she died as a result of her injuries, the release said.

Wallace-Lee was taken into custody and was officially charged with the felonies Nov. 5.

A preliminary hearing has been set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8 in Xenia Municipal Court.