Veterans to be honored during annual ceremony

File photo
The Fairborn Veterans Day ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Fairborn United Methodist Church, 100 N. Broad St. Guest speaker will be Colonel Jay Smeltzer, commander, 445th Maintenance Group of Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Also participating will be elements of the Air Force Band of Flight and WPAFB Honor Guard. The public is welcome to attend.
