Fairborn City Schools digest

November

Nov. 1: Fairborn Primary School and Fairborn Intermediate School evening parent/teacher conferences

7 p.m. Nov. 2: Mother/son dance at Fairborn High School

7 p.m. Nov. 7: FHS national honor society induction at Fairborn High School

9 a.m. Nov. 8: FHS Veteran’s Day celebration in FHS auditorium

6:30 p.m. Nov. 13: FHS marching band banquet in FHS commons

Nov. 21-23: Thanksgiving break; no school

7 p.m. Nov. 27: Baker Middle School winter band concert (sixth to eighth grade) in FHS auditorium

Nov. 27: Midterms go home

December

7 p.m. Dec. 1: FHS winter concert for grades ninth through 12 in FHS auditorium

3 p.m. Dec. 2: FHS winter concert for grades ninth through 12 in FHS auditorium

7 p.m. Dec. 3: BMS winter choir concert for grades sixth through eighth in FHS auditorium

7 p.m. Dec. 11: BMS winter orchestra concert for grades sixth through eighth in FHS auditorium

6 p.m. Dec. 13: FPS family literacy night at Fairborn Primary School

6:30 p.m. Dec. 17: Staff and student of the quarter presentation at FHS

7 p.m. Dec. 18: FIS musical performance in FHS auditorium