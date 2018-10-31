County probate court celebrating adoptions

XENIA — In honor of National Adoption Day, Greene County Probate Court is taking measures to remember children awaiting a forever home and to honor families who have been touched by adoption.

Greene County Probate Court’s first celebration of Adoption Day is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8 at the courthouse in Xenia.

Greene County Probate Judge Tom O’Diam will lead the event as he believes all adoptions are worthy of celebration.

Greene County residents and those who have been impacted by adoption are invited to join in the celebration. This open house will include four formal adoptions in the courtroom beginning 10 a.m.

The event will feature light refreshments, activities for the kids, and a group event 10:45 a.m., with remarks by several people who have been touched by adoption.

For more information call 937-562-5280.