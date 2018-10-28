Trick-or-treaters invited to free haunted tent

Submitted photos

Don and Perry Templeton, local father-son-duo, is offering local trick-or-treaters the opportunity to walk through a free haunted tent Wednesday, Oct. 31 before receiving their candy. It will be located on 1949 Kathy Drive. Trick-or-treating in Fairborn is slated for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

The haunted tent offers actors, hallways, a fog machine and more. Don Templeton, who each year spearheads the tent alongside his son, Perry Templeton, joked that trick-or-treaters will get their treat if they make it through the haunted attraction.

The family has offered the tent to trick-or-treaters for the last several years. However, this may be the final year the haunted tent is offered. The haunted tent is 20-feet-by-30-feet with a 12-foot-by-12-foot tent attached to expand the size of the haunted attraction.