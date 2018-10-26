Purple reigns in attorney’s office

Submitted photo

Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Stephen K. Haller and his staff wore purple Oct. 25 to raise awareness about domestic, spousal, and teen dating violence. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and “Purple Thursday” is observed on the third full week in October. Purple has long been the color associated with women seeking justice, but domestic violence affects both men and women. One in three women and one in four men have suffered abuse in relationships.