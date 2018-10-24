TLT to host Land Owner Resource Fair

YELLOW SPRINGS — The public is invited to a Land Owner Resource Fair 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 at the John Bryan Center, 100 Dayton St.

A line-up of public and private organizations organizations with conservation, land management, legal, financial skills and resources will be set up in the gym where you can find out what each organization has to offer. Speakers and resource specialists will address ways to make land more productive and green throughout the day.

Owners of farmland and natural areas in the attached map, can participate in Tecumseh Land Trust’s Jacoby Partnership, a Regional Conservation Partnership Program. This program will provide $1.44 million over the next five years through the National Resource Conservation Service to purchase agricultural easements or install conservation practices. Local and state partners for the program have committed even more local and state resources for the project, $2.1 million over the same period.

The Jacoby Partnership includes funding for the Environmental Quality Improvement Program for the depicted service area, with funds for nutrient planning, cover crop planting, pollinator friendly buffer strip creation, tree planting, converting to organic farming, habitat restoration, and drainage designed to minimize run-off, all with the goal of improving both water and soil quality in the project area.

The following partners in the project will bring research, educational, demonstration, planning, and financial resources to the project: The Nature Conservancy; Greene County Soil and Water Conservation District; Central State University; The Natural Resource Conservation Service; Village of Yellow Springs; Ohio EPA; Clean Ohio Local Agricultural Easement Purchase (ODA) and Open Space (OPWC) programs;Xylem/YSI; Yellow Springs School District; Antioch College; Community Solutions.

It is not necessary to RSVP, but the TLT appreciates hearing from individuals so the organization can plan appropriately for the day. Respond to sunflower@tecumsehlandtrust.org, and call 937-767-9490 for questions, or if individuals are a landowner in the project area and would like further information.