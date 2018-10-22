WSU Theatre presenting ‘Crazy for You’

FAIRBORN — Wright State University Theatre continues its 44th season in the Festival Playhouse with the wildly popular musical: “Crazy for You,” running Thursday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 18.

Experience a homage to the beloved, optimistic musicals of the 1930s: a world of showgirls and cowboys, in which a city boy and a country girl reconcile their differences, fall in love and save a theater the old-fashioned way. It also features tap-dancing sequences.

This show has been adored by fans for generations with a score full of such show tunes as “Slap That Bass,” “Naughty Baby,” and “I Got Rhythm.” The original production opened on Broadway in 1992. This hit musical won the Tony Award and Olivier Award in London for Best Musical, and played for a record 1,622 performances on Broadway.

“Crazy for You” is directed by WSU Chair Joe Deer (“Chicago;” “No, No, Nanette;” “Peter Pan”) with assistance by Vern Brown. Musical direction is by Scot Woolley (“9 to 5;” “No, No, Nannette”) Features choreography is by Teressa Wylie McWilliams (“Chicago;” “Fiddler on the Roof”). Sets are designed by David J. Castellano (“You Can’ Take It With You;” “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”), lighting by Matthew P. Benjamin (“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”), costumes by Elizabeth Bourgeosi (“No, No, Nanette”), properties by Terry Webb (“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”), sound by Silas Sheckles (“Fiddler on the Roof”), and stage management by Lydia Patchett (“Dance Concert”).

Featured onstage as Bobby Child is Joey Kennedy, as Bela Zangler is Will Graber, as Polly Baker is Taylor Patrick, as Irene Roth is Celia Arthur, as Eugene Fodor is Sam Maxwell, as Patricia Fodor is Dana Bixler, as Lank Hawkins is David Emery, as Everett Baker, is Joe Green, as Mother (Mrs. Lottie Child) is Madeline Musico. The ensemble features Jordan Garcia, Jonathan Crawford, Jeremy Farley, Hunter Minor, Dylan Tacker, Christopher Wells, Aaron Rooitman, Zion Newton, Megan Arseneau, Laura Blaufuss, Rita Cavicchia, Robin Dunavant, Nicole Fredette, Sierra Miller, Molly Seybert, Allison Syvertsen, Michaella Waickman and Elly Wood.

Performances are 7 p.m. Nov. 1, 7, 8, 15; 8 p.m. Nov. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17; 2 p.m. Nov. 4, 10, 11, 17, 18. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for students and $23 for senior citizens.

For tickets and theatre information call the box office at 937-775-2500 or purchase single tickets online at Wright.edu/tdmp.