Yellow Springs Open Studios takes attendees inside artists creative spaces

YELLOW SPRINGS — Seven ceramic artists, three fiber artists, three glass artists, two graphic/screen print artists, two jewelers, four painters and drawers, four photographers, one printmaker, one sculptor and two wood artists are opening up their creative spaces to offer demonstrations, tools and works-in-progress to see during the Yellow Springs Open Studios event.

The event offers the opportunity for individuals to meet the artists, discover where they work and see how they create their items. Attendees are invited to stroll between the studios scattered throughout the village using a mobile map or guide. The printed guide is available at the Yellow Springs Station on the bike trail, the Yellow Springs Arts Council Gallery at 111 Corry St. as well as at various locations throughout Yellow Springs. Yellow balloons will be posted outside of each space.

Yellow Springs Open Studios is schedule for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 21 and is free. For more information visit ysopenstudios.ysartscouncil.org.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532. Information courtesy of the Yellow Springs Arts Council.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532. Information courtesy of the Yellow Springs Arts Council.