Artisans presenting ‘Black and White + 1’ show

YELLOW SPRINGS — Village Artisans Gallery will present “Black and White + 1” — a community art show that welcomed 2D and 3D work from artists from the Dayton area and surrounding communities.

The show runs Thursday, Oct. 4 through Wednesday, Nov. 14, with an Artists’ Reception scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19 during the Yellow Springs Fall Art Stroll. The gallery is located at 100 Corry Street in Yellow Springs.

For more information, stop into the gallery, call 937-767-1209, email villageartisans.email@yahoo.com or visit www.villageartisans.blogspot.com or facebook. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.