FAIRBORN — Christopher Walker, 27, of Fairborn, has been identified as the victim of a train strike.

The strike took place approximately 5:40 a.m. Sept. 27 near Spangler Road in the City of Fairborn. The incident is still under investigation; authorities are awaiting a final report from the Greene County Coroners Office.

Responding agencies included the Fairborn Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Office, according to our news partners at WDTN.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

