Flamingos to flock local yards

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn High School Music Club is hosting its annual Pink Flamingo Flocking beginning Monday, Sept. 24 through Saturday, Oct. 27 in which pink flamingos will be migrating from one yard to another throughout Fairborn.

If individuals would like to surprise someone with a flock of flamingos, contact Courtney Fritzsche at 937-396-9900 or courtneyfritzsche@yahoo.com A flocking crew will then conduct a covert flocking mission to display the pink beauties on the lawn of choice. The flamingos will remain in each yard for 48 hours. Donations are payable to the Fairborn Music Club.

The following options are available: Small Flock (10 Flamingos) – $10 Donation; Medium Flock (20 Flamingos) – $20 Donation; Large Flock (30 Flamingos) – $30 Donation; Super-Size Flock (40 Flamingos) – $40 Donation.