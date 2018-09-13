YSAC presenting ‘Stronger in Broken Places’

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs Arts Council will present “Stronger in Broken Places” art by Deborah Dixon from Friday, Sept. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 14.

“My art brings big women out of the closet. I draw, paint and sculpt full-figured females as a way of self healing, rebellion and to make a social statement that all bodies are amazing, beautiful and a miracle,” Dixon said.

“Stronger in Broken Places” is a show about healing. Through her etchings, paintings, drawings, sculpture, silk screen prints and writings, Yellow Springs artist Deborah Dixon holds a visual conversation with the viewer on healing.

“The art in my exhibition was created during a time of instability in my environment and life,” Dixon said. “Due to circumstances beyond my control and my reaction to those unfortunate happenings, I was left feeling broken, spiritually adrift and voiceless. Toward the middle of those years, I was introduced to the concept and craft of Kintsugi. Contemplating on how an object broken could be mended in such a way to continue to be not only functional but even more beautiful fascinated me.”

The Japanese art of Kintsugi — the repairing of broken pottery with laquer mixed with powdered gold — repairs resulting from this process often make the object more unique, beautiful and valuable. “Stronger in the Broken Places” is a visual musing on the philosophy of Kintsugi as applied to Dixon’s life’s journey towards greater wellness.

“Looking at my life and art, Kintsugi is a convenient analogy to help me to put in perspective and accept the twists and turns that I have experienced since the turn of the century. Time, space, many tears, frustrations and much surrendering have been the gold binder used to mend the broken shards of my spirit, yielding a person that I had always hoped to become and today I feel stronger in those broken places,” she said.

The art will be on display Friday, Sept. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 14. The opening reception is slated for 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21 at the YSAC gallery, 111 Corry St. The artist will speak beginning at 7 p.m.