CedarFest to feature food and fun

CEDARVILLE — The nation’s work force and a native son will be celebrated when Cedarville holds its annual CedarFest this weekend.

Admission to the family-friendly Labor Day weekend festival in downtown Cedarville is free, featuring local food booths, vendors selling goods, karaoke, kids’ games and crafts, a kiddie tractor pull, live music and more.

CedarFest will kick off at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1 with the traditional pancake breakfast at the Cedarville Fire Department. Cost for adults is $6; under 12 and over 65, $4.

Events following on Saturday include the fishing derby (10 a.m.), Mr. and Ms. Cedarville Contest (11 a.m.), Crafts and Karaoke (3 p.m.).

Sunday’s schedule features a community church service (11 a.m.), gospel sing, touch-a-truck, and other kid-friendly activities. Fireworks will follow in the park at dark.

A pancake breakfast will be held on Monday beginning 7 a.m. and the CedarFest Labor Day Parade will begin on Main Street 1 p.m.

The celebration is held every year in Cedarville, the hometown of James H. Kyle. As a U.S. Senator, Kyle introduced the idea of Labor Day to Congress to make it a national holiday in 1894.