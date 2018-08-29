Sunflowers to make annual comeback

File photos

The Tecumseh Land Trust sunflower field, located at 4633 U.S. Route 68 North, is expected to make its annual comeback. According to TLT Executive Director Krista Mcgaw, the earliest the flowers are expected to bloom is Sunday, Sept. 9 but will be in fuller force by the following week. She added that the sunflowers had a rough way to go this year due to all the rain.

The field is located on Whitehall Farm, privately owned by Dave and Sharen Neuhardt, who said in a previous interview that they plant the flowers and open it up to the public “just to make people smile.” The field also serves as a reminder of the mission of land trusts, which is to preserve the natural environment by putting permanent land easements on qualifying properties.

When visiting the field, guests should park in the grassy lot down the gravel lane and not on U.S. Route 68. Visitors are welcomed to paint, draw or take photos of the sunflowers. However, the Neurhardts ask that no individuals solicit commercial photography or utilize the field for other commercial purposes.