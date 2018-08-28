Village Artisans hosting call for entries

YELLOW SPRINGS — Village Artisans Gallery is hosting a call for entries for its upcoming “Black and White + 1” community art show.

The “Black and White + 1” Show invites artists from Yellow Springs to Dayton and surrounding vicinities to enter black and white works plus one color in 2D and 3D. The show runs Thursday, Oct. 4 through Wednesday, Nov. 14 with an Artists’ Reception slated for 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19 during the Yellow Springs Fall Art Stroll.

Artists may enter up to three pieces. The entry fee is $10 for one and $5 for each additional piece. Entries, entry forms and fees are due in person at the gallery during the week of Monday, Sept. 24 through Friday, Sept. 28. Entry forms are available in the gallery, on the gallery web site: www.villageartisans.blogspot.com and on facebook: www.facebook.com/villageartisans.

Village Artisans, located at 100 Corry Street in the village, has been a multi-media, cooperative art gallery since 1983. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The gallery is open later for events. For more information, stop into the gallery, call 937-767-1209, email villageartisans.email@yahoo.com or visit www.villageartisans.blogspot.com or facebook page.