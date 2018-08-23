WSU, Foodbank, Caresource host food pick-up event

FAIRBORN — One by one the trunks of their cars were filled with fruits and vegetables that were grown by Ohio farmers. More than 500 families in all converged on the parking lot of the Wright State University Nutter Center Aug. 17 to receive the badly needed fresh produce.

For the fifth straight year Wright State hosted the Dayton Foodbank’s distribution pickup for Greene County. CareSource provided the volunteers.

“It’s pretty cool giving back,” said Ron Nartowicz a 2005 Wright State alum and CareSource employee volunteering at the event. “I actually grew up kind of needy so it’s pretty neat to see smiles on everyone’s faces.”

The Dayton Foodbank serves as the primary source of food for the hunger relief network in the Miami Valley. About 95,033 pounds of fresh produce were distributed to 582 families during the event.

“Wright State has been just awesome in helping us to ensure that hungry people get through these lines,” said Cathy Ponitz, vice president of the CareSource Foundation.

If you’re a Wright State student in a food crisis, the university’s Friendship Food Pantry can be of assistance.