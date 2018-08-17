Fairborn Fire Department responds to grilling accident

FAIRBORN — An individual suffered from a grilling accident approximately 6:40 p.m. Aug. 14 on the 2800 block of Old Yellow Springs Road.

The incident involved a gas grill and was related to excessive use of lighter fluid. One individual was injured. The Fairborn Fire Department was the responding agency.

Fairborn Fire Chief Mike Riley highlighted that individuals should always follow the manufactured recommendations of lighter fluid as failure to do so can result in harm.

He added that individuals should always use common sense when using appliances that generate a flame.

“Even cooking devices can be dangerous when not used properly,” Riley said.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.