YSSC presenting work by local artist

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs Senior Center is presenting “Russ Shaw, Bird Symphony” to be exhibited in the Fireplace Room Art Gallery during regular Yellow Springs Senior Center hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Aug. 31. The exhibit will feature a collection of relief sculptures by Shaw, created from various woods, indigenous to Ohio.

The mission of the Yellow Springs Senior Center Art Committee is to promote the work of local artists who are 55 years or greater. If individuals are interested in exhibiting fine art or crafts in 2019, contact Valerie French at vfrench@seniorcitizenscenter.org or call the YSSC at 937-767-5751 x 106. The Yellow Springs Senior Center is located at 227 Xenia Ave. For more information about the event visit https://www.facebook.com/events/464597917321679/.