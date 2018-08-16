Art show features work of 3 local sisters

YELLOW SPRINGS — Village Artisans Gallery in Yellow Springs is presenting “I Triple-Dog Dare You!” – (a.k.a. Art by Carol and her Sisters).

Village Artisan member Carol Culbertson is teaming up with her two sisters for a small-group show in the Lobby Gallery of Village Artisans in Yellow Springs from Aug. 15 through Monday, Oct. 1. The artists’ reception is slated for 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17 at the gallery, 100 Corry Street in the village. Both the reception and the show are free and open to the public.

The artwork presented is that of Village Artisans member Carol Culbertson of Enon, and that of her two sisters: Nancy Crawford and Barbara Richey. Culbertson is a painter, weaver, quilter, potter and retired elementary school art teacher pursuing her interests in art. The sisters grew up in Enon.

Crawford is a middle school art teacher in Johnstown, Ohio. She is a painter, quilter and potter. Crawford graduated from University of Cincinnati with a degree in graphic arts. Richey, of Xenia, is a potter, quilter, painter and weaver. She teaches computer tech at several elementary schools in Xenia.

“The three of us were brainstorming ‘triple, trio, tri, etc.’ and this saying popped out,” Culbertson said of the show title. “We thought it would be great so we challenged each other to create work for a show. Like, ‘I Triple dog dare ya’ to do a show. Plus, it is a fun remembrance of childhood — growing up together in a small town in a big family.”

The Village Artisans Gallery is a multi-media cooperative art gallery. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12-5 p.m. Sunday. It is open later for events. For more information stop in, call 937-767-1209, email villageartisans.email@yahoo.com or visit www.villageartisans.blogspot.com.