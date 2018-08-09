Fairborn Regional Orchestra to perform

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn AC strings will combine with the Fairborn Civic Band to form the Fairborn Regional Orchestra in concert beginning 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 at Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, 326 East Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

The theme for this concert will be “Music of Flight” and will include selections such as Gustav Holst “Mars,” John Williams’ theme from “E.T.” and “Harry Potter” and Elton John’s “Rocket Man.” This concert will be under the direction of Kathy Johnston, Dr. Philippa Burgess and Gary Johnson. This concert is free and open to the public.