Fairborn City Schools hires new treasurer

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn City School District approved the employment of Kevin Philo to serve as treasurer at the Aug. 2 school board meeting. He has served as the treasurer of Oakwood City Schools since November 1994.

Philo is a member of the Ohio Association of the School Business Officials and has presented at numerous Ohio School Board Association Meetings throughout his career. While serving in Oakwood, Philo received certificates of excellence in financial reporting for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports for 20 years. His experience in negotiations, community and staff relations, site-based management and working to provide a superior education to constituents will be a positive addition to the district leadership team, the district said.

Rick Taylor, assistant treasurer, is currently working the position. Philo will begin his service to the Fairborn City School District Monday, Sept. 3.