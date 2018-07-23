Cheerleaders win top awards

Submitted photo
Fairborn City Schools’s cheerleading program continues to shine as the Skyhawks won the top team chant and top spirit award at the Ohio State Cheer Camp 2018. Jessica Schneider received top all-American at NCA. Coaching staff includes Tavonne Bridges, Casey Gayheart Smith, Cherelle Flores, Jenna Fitch and Angie Harchick.
