Springfield man stabbed in the neck in Fairborn, suspect taken into custody

FAIRBORN — Jordan K. Tyler, 21, has been charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor of the first-degree, after allegedly stabbing Jordan Rike, 28, of Springfield, in the neck, according to Fairborn Police.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Princeton Avenue approximately 12:10 a.m. Friday, July 20 in reference to the stabbing. Police said they found Rike bleeding from the neck and called Fairborn medics to transport him to Miami Valley Hospital. Tyler was also found on the scene and was taken into custody.

Tyler has been charged and is currently being detained at the Fairborn Jail with a $75,000 bond.

Our news partners at WDTN reported that police have not released the condition of the victim.

Tyler https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/07/web1_Tyler-copy.jpg Tyler

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532. Our news partners at WDTN contributed to this story.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532. Our news partners at WDTN contributed to this story.