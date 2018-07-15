Hope Taft to talk about Little Miami River

FAIRBORN — Hope Taft, founder of the Little Miami River Kleeners, will present the 50th Anniversary of the Little Miami River designated as a Scenic River at the B-W Greenway Community Land Trust Sense of Place Program Monday, July 16.

The community is invited to attend the 6:30 p.m. program at the Fairborn library to celebrate the anniversary and learn why the Little Miami River was designated a scenic river and how the community can enjoy this natural resource. For additional information, contact the Fairborn library at 937-878-9383.

This program is sponsored by the B-W Greenway Land Trust, a non-profit that saves greenspace throughout Greene and Clark counties.