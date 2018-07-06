Posted on by

Lil Miss, Lil Mr. Fairborn crowned


Participants were taught a patriotic song during the intermission of the contest and were asked to sing together in front of the crowd.

Barb Slone | Greene County News Leah Snow and Troy Cooper were crowned Lil Miss and Lil Mister Fairborn July 3 at the city’s annual Fourth of July Block Party.


Barb Slone | Greene County News

Leah Snow and Troy Cooper were crowned Lil Miss and Lil Mister Fairborn July 3 at the city’s annual Fourth of July Block Party.

