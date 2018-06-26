WSU hosts camp for students

FAIRBORN — Fifteen high school juniors and seniors learned what it’s like to work in the field of business during a residential camp hosted by Wright State University’s Raj Soin College of Business.

The five-day camp provided an experiential learning environment that helped students explore their interests in business.

Students learned skills in economics, accounting, marketing, finance, management, information systems management and entrepreneurship. Students also participated in campus activities and networked with students from other schools across the region.

“It’s really important to me that I got the chance to give them that experience that I got,” said Kaleigh Bennett, a senior business economics major at Wright State and former camper. Bennett is now one of four business student-coaches. “Hopefully I can give them some tools that they can use throughout the rest of their lives.”

Students work closely with the college’s faculty, staff, students and local business executives. “At the end of the four days not only are they good friends but they’re actually good business students and come up with solutions to our problems,” said Jonah Sandler, CEO of Scene 75 Entertainment Centers, this year’s host company.

Students are divided into teams, provided a Wright State business student as a coach and work on real-world business challenges. Each team has a different business problem to solve.

At the end of the camp, local business professionals judge team presentations and solutions. Members of the winning team each receive a $500 scholarship from the college.