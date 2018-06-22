DAR highlights Flag Day

ENON — The Rebecca Galloway Chapter DAR celebrated its annual Flag Day June 16 at the Knobs Prairie Church in Enon. After the traditional ritual, forty-five family and friends enjoyed a carry-in supper that included a variety of homemade delicacies.

Marti Riddle, regent, continued the program after dinner with a brief history of how the chapter got started in 1971.

Katie Scott, registrar, and Sandra Pocius, chaplain, installed two new members, Tammy Jetton and Jean Payne. Barb Arnold, secretary, explained the origin, and of Flag Day from April, 1818, and how the original 13 colonies were honored with the 13 red and white stripes and the white stars were increased as each new state entered the union

DAR Project Patriot is an official Ohio committee that supports active military personnel. Last year, the DAR supported the USS George H.W. Bush naval carrier with books for the men and women to record for their families at home. Goodwill boxes and more than 7,000 “thank you for your service” cards were sent for the Fourth of July in 2017. Now that the USS George H.W. Bush is dry-docked, the Ohio Project Patriot has adopted USO’s and the Rebecca Galloway Chapter, has given a good supply of things to the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base USO. Vice-Regent Brooke Riedel gave recognition to Carol DeVore and Mary Sue Gardetto for their contributions of over 100 knitted scarves to Project Patriot. Nancy Aubel and Sandi Pocius were recognized for giving local ROTC awards that support future military personnel.

DAR Certificates were awarded to Janet Gum and Linda Chaffee for 10 years of service to DAR and to Connie Klarer for 70 years. Klarer got a special bow tie to wear for this special honor and a special note from Ohio State Regent Nancy Wright.

The highlight of the program was the awarding of the National DAR Community Service honor to Ellen Slone-Farthing by State Chairman Marti Riddle and Chapter Committee Barb Parsons, and Marie Reedy. Paul Newman, Sr., who has a long volunteer list and Dan Kirkpatrick, former Fairborn mayor and current vice-president of the Fairborn Historical Society and head of the Tecumseh Boy Scout Council, were in attendance to offer more accolades to Slone-Farthing.

The evening concluded with a benediction from Chaplain Sandra Pocius and congratulations, good wishes and conversation with the families from in and out of town.