Chris Young to perform at Nutter

FAIRBORN — After playing more than 30 sold-out arena and amphitheater dates, being named an ACM Male Vocalist nominee and scoring his 10 number one single, Chris Young has added 15 more shows to his “Chris Young Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour,” including a stop Saturday, Nov. 3 at the Wright State University Nutter Center.

Special guests Dan and Shay, Morgan Evans and Dee Jay Silver will join the multi-platinum entertainer.

These shows will kick off Thursday, Oct. 25 in Evansville, Ind. with stops in Milwaukee, Detroit, Baltimore, Long Island and more before wrapping in Manchester, N.H. Dec. 8. At its close in December, the “Chris Young Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour” will have played 55 arena shows from coast to coast.

Tickets and VIP packages for the local date of the “Chris Young Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour,” go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday, June 28. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 26 through 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 27.

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will also be available for sale starting 10 a.m. Thursday, June 21. Find a complete listing of tour dates and to purchase tickets and VIP packages visit www.ChrisYoungCountry.com.

For tickets at the WSU Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., call 937-775-3498.