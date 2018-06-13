Donations bring fireworks to Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Thanks to generous donations from community members, businesses and the City of Fairborn designated specifically for fireworks, Fairborn’s Fourth of July firework display at Community Park will be the most spectacular show the event has ever hosted.

The amount of funding for the event more than doubled with Rozzi’s Fireworks Inc. promising “wow” features that would involve several bursts within the lengthy show.

The Southbound Band will tipoff the evening music from 5-7 p.m. with the Summer Highway Band preceding the fireworks from 7:30-9:45 p.m. The fireworks will burst into the sky starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4.