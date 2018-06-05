Art show to highlight wood

YELLOW SPRINGS — Calling all wood lovers: 10 local artists who have worked with wood for a number of years are going to be showcased at “Wood Invitational” Friday, June 15 through Sunday, July 15 at the Yellow Springs Arts Council.

Artists include Lowell Converse, Paul DeLaVergne, John Garrett, Alan Greenberg, Tom Hawley, Rob Liptak,Jim Mayer, Steve Merland, Bruce Parker and Russ Shaw. Some of the featured artists have worked with wood since childhood and most are self taught and learned by doing, according to the Yellow Springs Arts Council.

“Working with wood is a joyous process” said Merland.

The artists mention the smell of wood as they work with it — the beauty of its grains, where the wood came from, whether it is found wood, reclaimed wood, scrap wood or wood that would be used for firewood as the history of the wood is important.

Come see hand-crafted tables and chairs, intricate inlaid nature scenes in 100 year old, barn wood box frames, sleek wood sculptures, bowls, intricate boxes and humorous, sometimes sassy, wooden wall art.

Meet the artists at the reception, slated for 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 15 at the YSAC Gallery, 111 Corry St.