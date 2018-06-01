WSU graduates named to 40 under 40 list

FAIRBORN — Wright State University made a big splash in the Dayton Business Journal’s 2018 “Forty Under 40” awards, with 14 alumni among those honored as the region’s future leaders.

2018 honorees:

Amanda Burks, vice president vellaINC public relations and marketing communications; B.A. in Art History, College of Liberal Arts.

Erica Fields, interim executive director, City of Dayton Human Resources Council; M.P.A., College of Liberal Arts.

Melissa Gargasz, physician/owner, Waynesville Urgent Care and Healing and Recovery; B.S. in Biology, College of Science and Mathematics.

Miranda Hawk, business development manager, Brixey and Meyer; B.S. in Marketing, Raj Soin College of Business.

Christina Hull, director of development, Premier Health-Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation-Dayton; B.A. in English, M.P.A., College of Liberal Arts.

Kate McEwen, plant manager, Lorenz Printing Company; B.M. in Vocal Performance, College of Liberal Arts.

Jad Mubaslat, founder/advisor, BitQuick.co; M.S. in Industrial and Human Factors Engineering, College of Engineering and Computer Science.

Adam Murka, chief of staff, Sinclair Community College; M.P.A., College of Liberal Arts.

Kunal Patel, teamlead, Coldwell Banker Heritage; M.B.A., Raj Soin College of Business.

Nathan Rentz, assurance senior manager, RSM US LLP; B.S. in Accounting and Finance, Raj Soin College of Business.

Ashima Sharma, director, project management office, PNC; M.B.A., Raj Soin College of Business.

Jorge Sánchez, chief technology officer/co-owner Mile Two LLC; M.S. in Engineering, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, College of Engineering and Computer Science.

Matthew Watson, portfolio manager, James Investment Research, Inc.; B.S. in Accounting and Finance, Master of Accountancy, Raj Soin College of Business.

John Lee Weimer Jr., network vice president of emergency and trauma services, Kettering Health Network; M.S. in Nursing Administration, College of Nursing and Health.