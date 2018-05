May 7

Jessica L. Rawlins, 4484 Greystone Village Drive, Columbus, guilty petty theft, $265 fines, 60 days, 60 suspended. Good behavior for two years. Banned from all Buckle stores and the Mall at Fairfield Commons for two years.

Arianna L. Burns, 535 Ingram St., Dayton, guilty petty theft, $265 fines, 60 days, 50 suspended. Good behavior for one year. Banned from all Walmart stores for one year.

Christina A. White, 3353 Maplewood Drive, Beavercreek, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control.

May 8

Leneir D. McGhee, 13 North Huron St., Wheeling, WVa., guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Kelly M. Sales, 122 Kilgore Blvd., Tipp City, guilty physical control, $315 fines, 180 days, 165 suspended. Two years supervised probation. Good behavior for two years. Operator’s license suspension six months.

May 10

Lakita Jones, 216 E. Trotwood Blvd., Trotwood, guilty receiving stolen property, $265 fines, 60 days, 60 suspended. No future similar violation for one year. No restitution as all items recovered.

Reagan D. Jackson, 3770 Green Bay Drive, Dayton, guilty unauthorized use of property, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. no future similar violation for 1 year. no restitution as all item were recovered.

James E. Snyder, 1091 S Dayton Lakeview Road, New Carlisle, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No Future Similar Violation For 1 Year.

Kyle A. Durnbaugh, 192 Brush Row Road, Xenia, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.

