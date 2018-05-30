Enon hosting annual Pizza Festival

ENON — Community members are invited to have a slice of the 4th Annual Enon Pizza Festival slated for 3-9 p.m. Saturday, June 9 at Settlers’ Park in downtown Enon.

Pizza vendors from around the area and Enon’s own hometown pizzerias have been invited to participate again in the event, where pizza will be sold by the slice.

Musical entertainment this year includes Ryan Fyffe from Enon, the LA Band from Springfield and Smoking Hams Band from London, Ohio. The bands will be playing in the shaded areas around the Enon Primary School.

“The Enon Pizza Festival is an excellent opportunity to showcase Enon and invite people from throughout the area to spend a day in our town,” Enon Police Chief Lew Wilcox said. “Thanks to the support of Mayor Tim Howard and the village council, the Enon Pizza Festival tradition is on its way to continue for many years to come.”

Any profits realized from the Pizza Festival event will be used to help fund the Enon Police Shop-With-A-Cop program held annually in December.

For questions, call Kristy Thome at 937-864-7870 or Chief Lew Wilcox at 937-864-5577 or e-mail EPD@enon-oh.gov. Check out the Enon web site at www.enonohio.com for a list of other upcoming family-friendly events planned for this summer.